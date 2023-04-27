Cars.com (CARS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Cars.com has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of CARS stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 57,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $1,002,222.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 57,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $1,002,222.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $321,767.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,760 shares of company stock worth $2,404,092 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cars.com by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cars.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,534,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.