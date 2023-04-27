carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.67

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and traded as high as $31.10. carsales.com shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
carsales.com Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.
carsales.com Cuts Dividend
carsales.com Company Profile
carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on carsales.com (CSXXY)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.