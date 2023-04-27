carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.67

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and traded as high as $31.10. carsales.com shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get carsales.com alerts:

carsales.com Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

carsales.com Cuts Dividend

carsales.com Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.1519 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.

(Get Rating)

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.