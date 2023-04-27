Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,030 shares changing hands.

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.75. The company has a market cap of £14.35 million and a PE ratio of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Company Profile

Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.

