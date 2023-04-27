Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.98

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.98 and traded as low as C$15.34. Celestica shares last traded at C$16.04, with a volume of 376,187 shares trading hands.

Celestica Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.98.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.67 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.01%. Analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.6292135 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

