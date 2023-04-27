Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CELH. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.89.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. Celsius has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $122.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average is $95.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 14.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 1.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

