Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.93

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.66. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 5,182 shares changing hands.

Celyad Oncology Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

