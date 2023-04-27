Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,753,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,897,000 after purchasing an additional 527,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,517,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,236,000 after acquiring an additional 67,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,669,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,767,000 after acquiring an additional 58,088 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CENTA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

