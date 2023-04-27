China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.05

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.18 ($0.03). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02), with a volume of 10,647 shares.

China Nonferrous Gold Trading Down 9.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of £7.44 million, a PE ratio of -97.25 and a beta of 0.19.

China Nonferrous Gold Company Profile

China Nonferrous Gold Limited engages in exploration, mine development, and mining activities in the Cayman Islands. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

