Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,750.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,003.82.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,009.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,047.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,636.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,556.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

