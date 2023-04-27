Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,910.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2,050.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,003.82.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,009.85 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,047.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,636.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,556.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

