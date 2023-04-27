Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.15

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 7802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,720,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 753,397 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,709,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 809,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,588,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,321 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,850,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 4th quarter worth about $12,359,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

