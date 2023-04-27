Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 730 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -388.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

