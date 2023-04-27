Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $75.10

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.10 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($0.99). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.97), with a volume of 2,832,027 shares trading hands.

COA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 100 ($1.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 102 ($1.27) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,937.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other Coats Group news, insider Jackie Callaway bought 63,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £49,742.94 ($62,124.32). 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

