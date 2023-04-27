Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.33

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.33 and last traded at $63.28, with a volume of 109109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($72.22) in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.