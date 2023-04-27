Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.33

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.33 and last traded at $63.28, with a volume of 109109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($72.22) in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.