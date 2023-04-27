Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COIN. Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.12.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $132.81. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.70 per share, with a total value of $380,127.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,299. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,149. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

