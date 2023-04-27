Comerica Bank Has $517,000 Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,955 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of RPT Realty worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 64.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

