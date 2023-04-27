Comerica Bank Increases Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $9,834,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,526,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

