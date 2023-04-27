Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.90

Shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.90 and traded as low as $29.35. Community Financial shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 7,538 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Community Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $166.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 31.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 82.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Articles

