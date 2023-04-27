Compass Group (LON:CPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,083.00

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,083 ($26.01) and last traded at GBX 2,081 ($25.99), with a volume of 159374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,074 ($25.90).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.85) to GBX 2,200 ($27.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.73) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,625 ($20.29) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,994.17 ($24.91).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,979.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,913.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27. The company has a market cap of £36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,380.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 22.10 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,419.35%.

In other news, insider Carol Arrowsmith sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,948 ($24.33), for a total value of £20,005.96 ($24,985.59). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.