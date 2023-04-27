ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.83

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 12324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,572.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,663.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,673,235.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Thompson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,572.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,663.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 417,262 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $7,953,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 245,553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 193,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $4,214,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

