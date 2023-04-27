CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSGP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.08.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in CoStar Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 240,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 586,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,407,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

