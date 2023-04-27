Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.38

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and traded as high as $23.18. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 84,139 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

