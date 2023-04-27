CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CureVac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CureVac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
CVAC opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.61. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
