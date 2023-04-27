CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CureVac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CureVac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac Stock Performance

CVAC opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.61. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

CureVac Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2,126.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 330,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 17,311 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.