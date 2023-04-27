Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,950 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $565 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Featured Articles

