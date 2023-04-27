Cwm LLC Acquires 1,712 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 10,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in UDR by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UDR by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.66.

UDR Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE UDR opened at $40.57 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 672.00%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

