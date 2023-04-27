Cwm LLC Acquires 2,980 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 35,678 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $3,064,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 58,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

