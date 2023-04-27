Cwm LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 119,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AX opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 27.07%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Further Reading

