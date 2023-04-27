Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,859,000 after purchasing an additional 449,248 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,335,000 after purchasing an additional 563,403 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.9% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,976,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HWM opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.