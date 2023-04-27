Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,093,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 158,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 134,833 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 394,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 91,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 413,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

