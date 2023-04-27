Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 345.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AGR. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Avangrid Stock Down 3.8 %

AGR opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.19%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

