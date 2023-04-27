Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,687,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 163,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,381,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,952,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.45.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

