Cwm LLC Buys 877 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after acquiring an additional 403,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $101.80 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $136.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

