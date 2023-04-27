Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 1,235 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

CHRD stock opened at $137.18 on Thursday. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $4.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,048 shares of company stock worth $1,007,693. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

