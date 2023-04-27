Cwm LLC Cuts Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $375.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $388.29.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.80.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

