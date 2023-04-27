Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $367.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.48. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.