Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Insider Activity

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $52.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

