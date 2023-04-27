Cwm LLC Grows Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Elastic by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.