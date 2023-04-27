Cwm LLC Grows Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Cwm LLC grew its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $668,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,727,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,371,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,225,000 after buying an additional 40,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

NovoCure Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -72.79 and a beta of 0.80. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,097,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.