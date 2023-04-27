Cwm LLC Grows Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $85,717,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.9% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 911,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after purchasing an additional 220,318 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 212,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after purchasing an additional 151,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

PerkinElmer Price Performance

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $129.64 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.52.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

