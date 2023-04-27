Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Cwm LLC raised its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after buying an additional 1,009,786 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 45.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,894,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,296,000 after buying an additional 593,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after buying an additional 548,645 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after buying an additional 513,625 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 43.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after buying an additional 467,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Mizuho raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 72.44%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

