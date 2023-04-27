Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $128.23 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $137.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.