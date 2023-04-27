Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Okta by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,027 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 10.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 405.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $69.24 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $132.96. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

