Cwm LLC Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AFG stock opened at $119.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.85 and a 1 year high of $150.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.