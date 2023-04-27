Cwm LLC Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $100.50.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $125.37 million for the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

