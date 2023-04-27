Cwm LLC Has $134,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lincoln National by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.07.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

