Cwm LLC Has $142,000 Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ingredion by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ingredion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE INGR opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.52. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

