Cwm LLC Has $143,000 Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $265.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $322.38.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. Teleflex’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.08.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

