Cwm LLC Has $156,000 Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

