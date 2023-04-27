Cwm LLC Has $165,000 Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $18.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.