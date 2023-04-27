Cwm LLC Has $169,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,150,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,823,000 after buying an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,736,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after buying an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.